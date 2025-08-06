Dolphins backup OL Andrew Meyer out “weeks” with an injury

The Dolphins have lost backup interior offensive lineman Andrew Meyer for “weeks” with an injury, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.

“He’s had a great camp, really stepped his game, and I’m very impressed with his play,” McDaniel said, via Dante Collinelli of SI.com. “He will be out weeks, but he’s built a strong foundation as one of the top performers if you want to talk about growth of game. One of the top guys from year one to year two that has made tremendous strides.”

Meyer practiced with the first team at center until Aaron Brewer returned from a soft-tissue injury in his right leg. Meyer’s injury is undisclosed.

He made the team as an undrafted rookie last year but he did not see any action.

The Dolphins also are missing offensive linemen Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg. They have signed Daniel Brunskill and Germaine Ifedi in camp.