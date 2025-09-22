Dolphins-Bills averages 16.45 million on Prime Video

Thursday night’s Week 3 opener provided a 31-21 outcome for the Bills, a moral victory for the Dolphins, and a ratings win for Prime Video.

Per Amazon, the game drew an average audience of 16.45 million viewers.

The audience represents a 23-percent increase over last year’s Week 3 game, when 13.37 million watched the Jets defeat the Patriots.

It helped that the game wasn’t the blowout most thought it would be, with the Dolphins down seven and driving late in the game.

Also aiding the boost, for all networks, is Nielsen’s “Big Data + Panel” measurement, which provides a more robust effort for counting out-of-home viewing.

Regardless, the numbers are going up. With the current broadcast deals expected to be terminated at the league’s option after the 2029 season, the trend is a triumph for the NFL.

This week, the margin between 2025 and 2024 will be harder to exceed. Last year, the Cowboys and Giants drew 16.22 million under pre-"Big Data + Panel” calculations.