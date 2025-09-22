 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins-Bills averages 16.45 million on Prime Video

  
Published September 22, 2025 12:56 PM

Thursday night’s Week 3 opener provided a 31-21 outcome for the Bills, a moral victory for the Dolphins, and a ratings win for Prime Video.

Per Amazon, the game drew an average audience of 16.45 million viewers.

The audience represents a 23-percent increase over last year’s Week 3 game, when 13.37 million watched the Jets defeat the Patriots.

It helped that the game wasn’t the blowout most thought it would be, with the Dolphins down seven and driving late in the game.

Also aiding the boost, for all networks, is Nielsen’s “Big Data + Panel” measurement, which provides a more robust effort for counting out-of-home viewing.

Regardless, the numbers are going up. With the current broadcast deals expected to be terminated at the league’s option after the 2029 season, the trend is a triumph for the NFL.

This week, the margin between 2025 and 2024 will be harder to exceed. Last year, the Cowboys and Giants drew 16.22 million under pre-"Big Data + Panel” calculations.