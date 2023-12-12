Dolphins C Connor Williams leaves with knee injury

The Dolphins have taken some hits early in Monday Night Football.

Cornerback Xavien Howard, running back Raheem Mostert, receiver Jaylen Waddle and center Connor Williams all were examined by the team’s medical staff in the first quarter. Howard, Mostert and Waddle returned.

Williams, who was rolled from behind, left for the training room for an examination. He is questionable to return with a knee injury.

The Dolphins already are without left tackle Terron Armstead and right guard Robert Hunt, who are inactive.

On the third play after Liam Eichenberg replaced Williams, Tua Tagovailoa fumbled the snap at the Tennessee 2. He regained control briefly before having the ball knocked from his hand by Jaleel Johnson. TK McLendon recovered for the Titans at the 7.

The Dolphins defense, though, got the score.

On third-and-11 at the Tennessee 6, defensive tackle Zach Sieler intercepted Will Levis’ pass and returned it 5 yards for the touchdown. The Dolphins lead 7-0 after the first quarter, outgaining the Titans 119 to 12.