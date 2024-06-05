 Skip navigation
Dolphins cancel Thursday's final minicamp practice

  
Published June 5, 2024 01:54 PM

The Dolphins have held their final practice of the offseason.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said before Wednesday’s workout that the team might alter their schedule based on how things went and the team announced later that the final practice of minicamp that was scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. The team will hold a walkthrough instead of a full session and they will then go on hiatus until training camp.

While the team won’t be doing any on-field work, there will be a couple of situations to watch over the coming weeks. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are both looking for new contracts and taking care of that business would allow for full focus to be on football.

If they don’t get those deals done, one can be sure that both players’ future with the club will be the subject of conversation once the team is back together.