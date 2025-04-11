 Skip navigation
CB Kader Kohou re-signs with Dolphins

  
Published April 11, 2025 05:25 PM

Cornerback Kader Kohou has re-signed with the Dolphins.

Miami tendered Kohou as a restricted free agent last month and the NFL’s daily transaction report for Friday shows that Kohou signed that tender. The tender carries a $3.263 million salary for the 2025 season.

Kohou made the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has been a regular in their secondary for the last three seasons. Kohou has started 40 of the 49 regular season and playoff games he has appeared in for the AFC East club.

Kohou has 180 tackles, three interceptions, a sack, 28 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.