Dolphins, Christian Wilkins table contract talks until after season

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was a limited participant in the team’s practices this month because he wanted a contract extension before ramping up his activity level, but Wilkins said on Tuesday that he’s ending that approach and returning to work on a full-time basis.

Wilkins said “whether or not something gets done, I’m focused on the season.” On Wednesday, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said that nothing will be getting done before Week One.

Grier said there will be no more talks until after the 2023 season is over. He also said that there’s no bad feelings on the Dolphins side that would preclude a deal in the future.

“We made an offer that we thought was fair. There is no ill-will,” Grier said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle could also find themselves in line for new contracts in 2024, so Grier and the Dolphins may have their hands full when it comes to keeping everyone satisfied.