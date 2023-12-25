Dolphins clinch playoff berth with 22-20 win over Cowboys

The Dolphins have beaten a team with a winning record. Finally.

Kicker Jason Sanders starred, kicking his fifth field goal of the day, a 29-yarder on the final play to give the Dolphins a 22-20 win over the Cowboys. It clinched a playoff berth for the Dolphins, who improved to 11-4.

The loss did nothing for the Cowboys’ division hopes as they fell to 10-5. They will clinch the NFC East if they win their final two games and the Eagles lose once.

The Cowboys took the lead on a 17-play, 69-yard drive, with Brandin Cooks scoring on an 8-yard throw from Dak Prescott. But with 3:27 left, it was too much time for the Dolphins.

They went 84 yards in 12 plays and used up the rest of the time.

Sanders also had field goals of 57, 52, 54 and 35 as the Dolphins’ only touchdown came on a 4-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Raheem Mostert with 17 seconds left in the first half.

The Dolphins outgained the Cowboys 375 to 339.

Tagovailoa went 24-of-37 for 293 yards and a touchdown. Tyreek Hill made nine receptions for 99 yards.

Dak Prescott was 20-of-32 for 253 yards and two touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb caught six passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys will regret their first drive that ended on first-and-goal from the Miami 1 when fullback Hunter Luepke didn’t secure the handoff from Prescott. It was the only turnover of the game.

The Cowboys are 7-0 at home and 3-5 on the road this season.