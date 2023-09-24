Dolphins come up just short of NFL scoring record, embarrass Broncos 70-20

The Dolphins had the ball at the Denver 28 with two minutes remaining and holding a 70-20 lead. Chris Brooks ran twice for 1 yard total to set up fourth down, and as fans chanted, “Three more points!” backup quarterback Mike White took a knee.

Dolphins fans booed.

“What more do you want?” Tyreek Hill yelled at the stands, via Omar Kelly.

What they wanted was an NFL record.

The Bears 73-0 win over Washington in the 1940 NFL Championship Game is the most points ever in an NFL game. Washington’s 72-41 victory over the Giants on Nov. 27, 1966, is the most points ever in a regular-season game.

As it stands, the Dolphins have the most points in an NFL game since the Rams beat the Baltimore Colts 70-27 on Dec. 22, 1950.

Their 726 total yards were the second-most in NFL history behind only the Rams’ 735 in a 1951 game, according to the NFL’s official Record & Fact book.

The Dolphins ran for 350 yards and threw for 376.

Rookie De’Von Achane had 18 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns and four catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns. Veteran running back Raheem Mostert had 13 carries for 82 yards and three touchdowns and caught seven passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Hill caught nine passes for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Tua Tagovailoa completed his first 17 passes, one short of Ryan Tannehill’s team record for consecutive completions to start the game. He finished 23-of-26 for 309 yards and four touchdowns.

The Broncos committed three turnovers, with Courtland Sutton losing two fumbles and Russell Wilson throwing a pick. Wilson threw for 306 yards and a touchdown.