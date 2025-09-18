Dolphins elevate K Riley Patterson, S Jordan Colbert

The Dolphins elevated safety Jordan Colbert and kicker Riley Patterson to the active roster from the practice squad for Thursday Night Football, the team announced.

It is Patterson’s third elevation as he fills in for Jason Sanders, who is on injured reserve with a hip injury.

The Dolphins will have to sign Patterson to the active roster for him to be eligible to play in Week 4 as he is out of elevations after this week.

He made two field goals and three extra points in last week’s loss to the Patriots after not trying any kicks in the season-opening loss to the Colts.

Patterson has appeared in 46 career games in five seasons with Detroit (2021, 2023), Jacksonville (2022), Cleveland (2023-24), the Jets (2024), Atlanta (2024) and Miami (2025). He has converted 65-of-76 career field goal attempts (85.5 percent), along with 112-of-116 extra points (96.6 percent).

Colbert signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent in 2024 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He has never appeared in a regular-season game.