Dolphins elevate Melvin Ingram for Sunday’s game

Melvin Ingram will be back with the Dolphins for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

The veteran edge rusher returned to Miami as a member of the practice squad earlier this month and he was called up for last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. He made two tackles in the 22-20 Dolphins win.

Ingram had 22 tackles and six sacks with the Dolphins last season and returned to help fill the void left by Jaelan Phillips’ move to injured reserve.

The Dolphins did not announce any other tweaks to the roster ahead of a game with major playoff implications in the AFC.