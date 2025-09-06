 Skip navigation
Dolphins elevate RB Jeff Wilson Jr., K Riley Patterson for Week 1

  
Published September 6, 2025 01:41 PM

The Dolphins have elevated a pair of players for tomorrow’s season opener against Indianapolis.

Miami announced the club has elevated running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and kicker Riley Patterson to the active roster for Week 1.

Wilson will provide depth for a group led by De’Von Achane. While Achane has been dealing with a calf injury and was limited during the first two practices this week, he is off the injury report and expected to play after being a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Wilson appeared in nine games for Miami last season, rushing for 57 yards on 16 carries.

Patterson appeared in game for the Jets, Browns, and Falcons last season. He connected on 4-of-7 field goals and all 16 of his extra points. With no kicker on their 53-man roster, Patterson will be handling the duties in Week 1.