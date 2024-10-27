Dolphins expect to have Tyreek Hill against Cardinals

The Dolphins will have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and they expect to have his top receiver as well.

Hill was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant with a foot injury and he did not practice at all on Friday. That led to him being listed as questionable for Sunday, but head coach Mike McDaniel said he was optimistic about the wideout’s availability and multiple reports on Sunday morning indicate Hill will be good to go.

That should be a plus to a Dolphins offense that has been unimpressive during the four games Tagovailoa has missed. Hill has been particularly unproductive in relation to the kinds of numbers he has put up when Tagovailoa has been in the lineup in the past.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was also on the injury report this week, but his quad issue did not lead to an injury designation so it looks like the Dolphins offense will have all hands on deck for Week Eight.