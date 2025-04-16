 Skip navigation
Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier: This is a big year for Cam Smith

  
Published April 16, 2025 07:30 AM

The Dolphins are working to trade Jalen Ramsey and shipping the veteran out would increase the responsibilities of the rest of the cornerback corps in Miami.

Cam Smith is part of that group and the 2023 second-round pick has not lived up to expectations to this point in his NFL career. Smith played 15 games as a rookie, but played almost exclusively on special teams and ended the year with two tackles. He had more of a defensive role in 2024, but only appeared in six games due to two stints on injured reserve.

During a Tuesday press conference, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier made it clear that the Dolphins are looking for more.

“Cam Smith needs to come through at the end of the day,” Grier said, via a transcript from the team. “He’s got to stay healthy and be on the field. He has shown some flashes, but this is a very big year. He knows what’s expected because we can’t hold his hand and wait for him anymore.”

Whether the Dolphins move Ramsey ahead of the draft or not, they’ll likely need to address the cornerback spot with one or more of their picks because they’re short on proven assets beyond the player they’re trying to remove from the roster as soon as possible.