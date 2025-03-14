Dolphins hire Champ Kelly as personnel executive

The Dolphins are adding former Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly to their front office.

Kelly will be a senior personnel executive in Miami, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Kelly spent the last three years in Las Vegas and was the Raiders’ interim general manager at the end of the 2023 season. He has also spent time working in personnel for the Bears and Broncos.

Multiple NFL teams have interviewed Kelly for their GM jobs, most recently the Jaguars this year.