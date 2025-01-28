 Skip navigation
Dolphins hire Craig Aukerman as special teams coordinator

  
Published January 28, 2025 01:28 PM

The Dolphins have found a new special teams coordinator.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Miami is hiring Craig Aukerman for the role.

Aukerman, 48, last coached in 2023 when he was the Titans’ special teams coordinator under Mike Vrabel. He has served as special teams coordinator for all of Vrabel’s six seasons as Tennessee’s head coach.

He was previously a special teams coordinator for the Chargers in 2016 and was an assistant special teams coordinator for Tennessee and Jacksonville.

Miami fired former special teams coordinator Danny Crossman earlier this month after three seasons with the team.