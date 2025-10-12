Dolphins lead Chargers 13-9 at halftime

The Chargers have lost a fumble and kicked three field goals from in the red zone. They trail the Dolphins 13-9 at halftime.

Los Angeles saw three drives end at the Miami 17, 13 and 11, leading to field goals of 35, 31 and 29 yards by Cameron Dicker.

The only touchdown of the game came after a Chargers turnover. Oronde Gadsden had the ball punched out by Rasul Douglas and Jordyn Brooks recovered for the Dolphins at the Miami 49. On the next snap, De’Von Achane ran to the end zone.

Achane has 89 yards on seven carries and two catches for 18 yards.

The Dolphins have outgained the Chargers 211 to 168. Tua Tagovailoa has completed 9 of 16 passes for 116 yards and an interception that was the fault of Jaylen Waddle for bobbling a perfectly thrown pass. Waddle has five catches for 82 yards.

The Chargers got a field goal off the takeaway.

Justin Herbert is 12-of-16 for 93 yards, and Kimani Vidal has nine carries for 72 yards against the league’s worst rushing defense.