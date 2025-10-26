Dolphins lead Falcons 17-3 at halftime

The Dolphins entered Week 8 with questions about the future of head coach Mike McDaniel, but they entered halftime of Sunday’s game against the Falcons with a double-digit lead.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw his second touchdown of the game with 11 seconds to play in the first half and the Dolphins went into the break with a 17-3 lead in Atlanta.

Malik Washington was on the receiving end of the nine-yard score and Tagovailoa was 7-of-7 on the scoring drive. The quarterback hit running back De’Von Achane with his first scoring pass and is 13-of-17 for 111 yards and no interceptions after throwing six of them over the last two weeks.

Kirk Cousins is 6-of-8 for 53 yards in his first start of the season and the Dolphins have limited running back Bijan Robinson to 12 yards on five carries through the first 30 minutes. If they can maintain that kind of success on defense, they’ll have a good chance of picking up their second win of the season.