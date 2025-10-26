 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins lead Falcons 17-3 at halftime

  
Published October 26, 2025 02:23 PM

The Dolphins entered Week 8 with questions about the future of head coach Mike McDaniel, but they entered halftime of Sunday’s game against the Falcons with a double-digit lead.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw his second touchdown of the game with 11 seconds to play in the first half and the Dolphins went into the break with a 17-3 lead in Atlanta.

Malik Washington was on the receiving end of the nine-yard score and Tagovailoa was 7-of-7 on the scoring drive. The quarterback hit running back De’Von Achane with his first scoring pass and is 13-of-17 for 111 yards and no interceptions after throwing six of them over the last two weeks.

Kirk Cousins is 6-of-8 for 53 yards in his first start of the season and the Dolphins have limited running back Bijan Robinson to 12 yards on five carries through the first 30 minutes. If they can maintain that kind of success on defense, they’ll have a good chance of picking up their second win of the season.