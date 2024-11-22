Dolphins OC Frank Smith: De’Von Achane ready for bigger workload, doing a great job with it

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane will play his 11th game of the season this weekend, but he’s already done more on the field than he did in all 11 games he played last season.

Achane has 122 carries and 46 catches after compiling 130 touches during the 2023 campaign. The uptick in work has been one of several changes to the depth chart and offensive coordinator Frank Smith said on Thursday that he thinks Achane has handled the change in his role well.

“I think him, like all the guys, just whatever the game requires, he’s ready for it and he’s done a great job with everything just making sure he’s ready to go for the season,” Smith said, via a transcript from the team. “Your hardest year as a player is your rookie year because there’s so much transition. So for him, he’s been great. I know he handles everything like a professional and he’s been helping us win, so excited for everything he’s done.”

Achane averaged more than seven yards per touch last season and that number has come down to just over five this year, but any drop in production can be made up with the increased volume that Achane is now bringing to the offense.