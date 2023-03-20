Dolphins officially exercise Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option

Word earlier this month was that the Dolphins would be exercising their option on Tua Tagovailoa’s contract for the 2024 season and it’s now official.

The Dolphins announced that they are exercising the fifth-year option on Tagovailoa’s rookie deal on Monday. The option comes with a $23.17 million salary that is fully guaranteed for next season upon execution.

The move strengthens Miami’s commitment to Tagovailoa for the next two seasons despite the concussion issues that caused him to miss significant time during the 2022 season. Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 64.8 percent of his passes when he was healthy and the Dolphins are banking on that kind of productivity with fewer injury issues in the future.

Mike White is on hand to step in at quarterback in the event Tagovailoa does get hurt, but the hope is that the Dolphins future features more of Tagovailoa than they got the last time around.