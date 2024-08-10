Dolphins OL Kion Smith done for season with torn ACL

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was hoping for the best for reserve offensive lineman Kion Smith after Smith left Friday night’s preseason game with a knee injury. The news, though, was not good for Smith after an MRI.

He tore an ACL on the Dolphins’ second offensive series, ending his season, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Smith started at left guard but made it through only eight snaps.

He had spent training camp cross training at guard and was expected to make the roster as a backup offensive lineman capable of playing multiple positions.

Smith played nine games last season, seeing action on 70 offensive snaps and 45 on special teams.

He went undrafted in 2021, signing with Atlanta as a college free agent. After the Falcons cut him out of the preseason, the Dolphins signed him to their practice squad.

The Dolphins lost starting center Aaron Brewer to a hand injury during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Falcons. Following Friday’s preseason opener, McDaniel called Brewer “week to week.”