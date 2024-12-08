Dolphins out to early 6-0 lead over Jets

The Dolphins didn’t have much trouble getting on the scoreboard Sunday.

It took them four plays to move the ball inside the Jets’ 5-yard-line and running back De’Von Achane’s two-yard run put them up 6-0 with 10:24 left to play in the first quarter. It’s Achane’s 10th touchdown of the season.

The score remains 6-0 because kicker Jason Sanders missed the extra point.

Achane ran five times for 10 yards and caught a 14-yard pass on the opening drive. Jaylen Waddle had a 20-yard catch and a personal foul by Javon Kinlaw handed the team 15 more yards at the end of the play.

Beyond the missed extra point, the Dolphins did have one other hiccup. Left tackle Terron Armstead left the game and is questionable to return with the knee injury that has had him on the injury report most of the year.