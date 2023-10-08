Dolphins pass 2000 Rams for most yards through first five games

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale called the Dolphins offense a “supersonic” Greatest Show on Turf this week and they passed by the originals in one category on Sunday,

The Dolphins have 501 yards through three quarters of their game against the Giants and that puts them ahead of the 2000 Rams for the most yards by any team through the first five games of a season. They have 2,545 yards while the Rams had 2,527 through their first 20 quarters.

The last two of those yards came on a touchdown run by Raheem Mostert. It’s Mostert’s first touchdown of the game and his eighth of the season.

Mostert’s score put the Dolphins up 31-13 and the game would be even more lopsided if not for three Dolphins turnovers.