Dolphins preparing for Tyler Huntley to start Sunday

The Dolphins are preparing Tyler Huntley to start Sunday’s game against the Jets, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.

Tua Tagovailoa will get limited work as he works his way back from a hip injury, but Huntley will take the first-team reps in Wednesday’s practice.

Tagovailoa missed Sunday’s win over the Browns after injuring his hip in Week 15 and aggravating it in Week 16. The injury did not improve as hoped heading into Sunday, and McDaniel said the team did not feel it was safe putting Tagovailoa on the field as a result.

Huntley went 22-of-26 for 225 yards and a touchdown in the 20-3 victory over Cleveland.

The 2023 season was the only season in Tagovailoa’s five seasons that he has played every game.