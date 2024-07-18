Dolphins put Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips on PUP list

The Dolphins placed a pair of pass rushers on their physically unable to perform list on Thursday.

The team announced that Bradey Chubb and Jaelan Phillips have both landed on the list. It’s not a surprise in either case as Chubb is working his way back from a torn ACL and Phillips is recovering from a torn Achilles.

Both players can be activated at any time, but the injuries came late in the 2023 season so they may not be cleared to go before the start of the regular season.

Linebacker Cameron Goode and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn are also on the list. Goode ended last season on injured reserve with a knee injury while Wynn was on the list due to a quad issue.

Running back Salvon Ahmed is on the non-football injury list. He can also be activated at any point.