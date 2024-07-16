Dolphins put WR Tahj Washington on PUP list

One member of the Dolphins draft class will open his first NFL training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The team announced that seventh-round wide receiver Tahj Washington has been placed on the PUP list. He will not be able to take part in any practices or games for the team until he comes off the list and he can be activated at any time this summer. Should he remain on the list into the regular season, he will have to miss at least four games before being eligible to play.

Washington had 163 receptions for 2,449 yards and 15 touchdowns while starting 30 games at USC over the last three seasons.

The Dolphins also announced that undrafted safety Mark Perry has been placed on the non-football injury list.