 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_micah_defend_250910v2.jpg
Parsons sheds light on how to defend Daniels
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250910.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DET, KC fall Week 2, LAC rise
nbc_pft_purdy_250910.jpg
Why Cousins is QB to watch amid Purdy injuries

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_micah_defend_250910v2.jpg
Parsons sheds light on how to defend Daniels
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250910.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DET, KC fall Week 2, LAC rise
nbc_pft_purdy_250910.jpg
Why Cousins is QB to watch amid Purdy injuries

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins quickly approach “panic mode”

  
Published September 10, 2025 09:18 AM

The Dolphins came within six and a half minutes of leaving Indy with a goose egg. Even with the late touchdown, the 33-8 loss to the Colts leaves a mark for Miami.

Under coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins had won every Week 1 game. On Sunday, the outcome was so bad that McDaniel said the good news is that it couldn’t have been any worse.

But it could get worse. Starting on Sunday, when the Patriots come to town. New England coach Mike Vrabel will have his guys ready to get after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Especially in light of what former Dolphins, now Colts, cornerback Xavien Howard had to say after the game.

“We knew the guy, he gets the ball out pretty quick,” Howard said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “And once we take away his first read, I feel like it’s panic mode after that. And it showed yesterday. We took away his first read and he was trying to get rid of the ball real quick. . . . You could just tell with the big eyes and him getting flustered.”

Tua also got a little flustered in his post-game press conference, when pressed on his three-turnover day.

It’ll be interesting to see what he has to say today, for his midweek press conference. The heat is already increasing on McDaniel. If the Dolphins lose at home to the Patriots, who knows? Maybe owner Stephen Ross will do what he did 10 years ago, when he fired coach Joe Philbin after a 1-3 start.