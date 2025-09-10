Dolphins quickly approach “panic mode”

The Dolphins came within six and a half minutes of leaving Indy with a goose egg. Even with the late touchdown, the 33-8 loss to the Colts leaves a mark for Miami.

Under coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins had won every Week 1 game. On Sunday, the outcome was so bad that McDaniel said the good news is that it couldn’t have been any worse.

But it could get worse. Starting on Sunday, when the Patriots come to town. New England coach Mike Vrabel will have his guys ready to get after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Especially in light of what former Dolphins, now Colts, cornerback Xavien Howard had to say after the game.

“We knew the guy, he gets the ball out pretty quick,” Howard said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “And once we take away his first read, I feel like it’s panic mode after that. And it showed yesterday. We took away his first read and he was trying to get rid of the ball real quick. . . . You could just tell with the big eyes and him getting flustered.”

Tua also got a little flustered in his post-game press conference, when pressed on his three-turnover day.

It’ll be interesting to see what he has to say today, for his midweek press conference. The heat is already increasing on McDaniel. If the Dolphins lose at home to the Patriots, who knows? Maybe owner Stephen Ross will do what he did 10 years ago, when he fired coach Joe Philbin after a 1-3 start.