Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dolphins release Cethan Carter, tender ERFA Elijah Campbell

  
Published March 7, 2023 11:17 AM
nbc_pft_tuaoption_230301
March 1, 2023 03:00 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out important considerations for the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa’s contract moving forward, including the idea of linking incentives to the number of games played.

The Dolphins have announced a pair of Tuesday roster moves.

Miami has released tight end Cethan Carter and tendered exclusive rights free agent defensive back Elijah Campbell.

Carter appeared in one game in 2022 before he was placed on injured reserve. In his first five years, Carter was a heavy contributor on special teams, with the exception of the 2018 season that he missed with a shoulder injury.

Carter has nine career receptions for 82 yards with a touchdown.

Campbell played 16 games with one start in 2022 with his snaps mainly coming on special teams. He finished the year with 12 tackles, a QB hit, and a pass defensed.