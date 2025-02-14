 Skip navigation
Dolphins release Kendall Fuller, Durham Smythe, Raheem Mostert

  
The Dolphins began making changes to their 2025 roster on Friday afternoon.

Word came that the team would be releasing running back Raheem Mostert early in the day and the team confirmed it by officially announcing the move. They also released cornerback Kendall Fuller and tight end Durham Smythe.

Fuller joined the Dolphins last year after four seasons in Washington and appeared in 11 games. He had 50 tackles, seven forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Smythe spent the last seven seasons in Miami. He had nine catches for 53 yards while playing in every game during the 2024 season.

The two moves clear a little under $5 million in cap space for the Dolphins. Mostert’s departure cleared $2.9 million in space.