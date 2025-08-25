Dolphins release Mike Hilton, Mike Boone

The Dolphins are parting ways with a couple of veterans they signed during the summer.

Cornerback Mike Hilton’s agents told ESPN that their client has been informed of his release and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that running back Mike Boone is also being released.

Hilton was listed as a first-team nickel corner on the team’s unofficial depth chart, but practice reps and playing time indicated that fifth-round pick Jason Marshall is going to play that role for the Dolphins.

Boone joins Aaron Shampklin as backs the Dolphins are cutting loose, which leaves rookie Ollie Gordon as the only healthy back. De’Von Achane has a calf injury and Jaylen Wright is battling a leg injury.