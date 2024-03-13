Dolphins release Xavien Howard

Cornerback Xavien Howard is officially free to sign with another team.

The Dolphins announced Howard’s release shortly after the 2024 league year began at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The move was expected, but the Dolphins waited to make it in order to make Howard a post-June 1 cut and clear $18.5 million in cap space come that date.

Howard ruled out a return to the Dolphins on a new deal during a recent interview, but it is not clear where the one-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection will be heading next.

Howard started all 13 games he played last season, but a foot injury brought his year to an early end. He had 45 tackles, an interception, and 12 passes defensed in his final season with Miami.