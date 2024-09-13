Dolphins rule out Tua Tagovailoa with a concussion

It took only six minutes for the Dolphins to confirm what was obvious from the moment the hit happened.

Tua Tagovailoa is out for the rest of the night, with a concussion.

After taking a hit while rushing for a first down in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Bills, Tagovailoa immediately displayed the fencing posture. Even though he walked to the locker room without assistance, that’s more than enough to result in a concussion diagnosis.

It wasn’t always that automatic. In 2015, then-Rams quarterback Case Keenum displayed the same arm movements indicative of brain trauma, but he was not removed from the game. To the NFL’s credit, the process has improved.

Tua’s history likely fueled the outcome in this case. He had at least two, and probably three, concussions during the 2022 season.

He’ll be out until he passes all applicable clearances. Even with three extra days until Miami’s Week 3 game at Seattle, the Dolphins surely will be careful with Tua.

The Dolphins have only one other quarterback on the active roster — Skylar Thompson. Tim Boyle is on the practice squad. Mike White was cut last month, and he joined the Buffalo practice squad.