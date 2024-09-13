 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Dolphins rule out Tua Tagovailoa with a concussion

  
Published September 12, 2024 10:41 PM

It took only six minutes for the Dolphins to confirm what was obvious from the moment the hit happened.

Tua Tagovailoa is out for the rest of the night, with a concussion.

After taking a hit while rushing for a first down in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Bills, Tagovailoa immediately displayed the fencing posture. Even though he walked to the locker room without assistance, that’s more than enough to result in a concussion diagnosis.

It wasn’t always that automatic. In 2015, then-Rams quarterback Case Keenum displayed the same arm movements indicative of brain trauma, but he was not removed from the game. To the NFL’s credit, the process has improved.

Tua’s history likely fueled the outcome in this case. He had at least two, and probably three, concussions during the 2022 season.

He’ll be out until he passes all applicable clearances. Even with three extra days until Miami’s Week 3 game at Seattle, the Dolphins surely will be careful with Tua.

The Dolphins have only one other quarterback on the active roster — Skylar Thompson. Tim Boyle is on the practice squad. Mike White was cut last month, and he joined the Buffalo practice squad.