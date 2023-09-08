Dolphins rule Terron Armstead out for Week 1

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won’t have Terron Armstead protecting him against the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

Armstead has been ruled out by the Dolphins after missing practice all week. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice on Friday that Armstead, who is listed with back, ankle and knee injuries, was going to try to get on the field and wanted to play, but the left tackle’s bid to return to action will have to wait at least another week.

Kendall Lamm is expected to take Armstead’s place and he and right tackle Austin Jackson will be tasked with keeping Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack from testing Tagovailoa’s offseason training in how to take a hit.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee) is the only other Dolphins player who has been ruled out for Sunday at this point.