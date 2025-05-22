Dolphins see “great opportunity” for corners as they look to trade Jalen Ramsey

The Dolphins have not traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey yet, but they aren’t letting that stop them from talking about him in the past tense.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said on Wednesday that Ramsey “played very good ball for us” and that he’s not expecting any “sympathy cards” from others regarding his need to figure out who will be at cornerback this fall.

Storm Duck, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Artie Burns, Kendall Sheffield, Ethan Bonner, Jason Maitre, Isaiah Johnson, and fifth-round pick Jason Marshall Jr. are in that mix and it’s not a group with long track records at the NFL level. Cornerbacks coach Mathieu Araujo played up the chance to change that while joining Weaver in putting Ramsey in the past.

“Look at the guys we got — what a great opportunity to step up because [Ramsey] was a starter that no longer gonna be here,” Araujo said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “So great. Here’s an opportunity to go play ball. This is what every NFL player wants — opportunity — and here’s opportunity. We’re focused on their development, we’re focused on building that culture, we’re focus on the standard upholding every single day.”

The Dolphins have been in contact with more established free agent corners like Rasul Douglas and Asante Samuel Jr., but there will be a lot of snaps to fill and some members of the current group will need to step up for Miami’s defense to thrive this fall.