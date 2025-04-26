 Skip navigation
Dolphins select Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II in sixth round

  
Published April 26, 2025 04:06 PM

Ollie Gordon II went into 2024 with high expectations after what he did in 2023. But it turned into a disappointing season for the running back and Oklahoma State.

He rushed for 852 fewer yards and scored eight fewer rushing touchdowns in 2024 than in 2023, and his draft stock slipped. The Cowboys went 3-9.

On Saturday, the Dolphins drafted Gordon in the sixth round, using the 179th overall pick on him.

He joins a running backs room that includes De’Von Achane, Alexander Mattison and Jaylen Wright.

Gordon won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back after his sophomore season when he rushed for 1,732 yards and scored 21 touchdowns on 285 carries in 14 games. In 2024, he had 190 carries for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns.

As a receiver, Gordon made 80 receptions for 585 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons.