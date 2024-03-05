Dolphins set to release Jerome Baker

Linebacker Jerome Baker is set to join the list of free agents hitting the open market around the league.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are set to release Baker. Baker was set to make $10.768 million in 2024 with a cap number over $14.7 million and the Dolphins will clear over $9.82 million with the release.

Schefter adds that the Dolphins and Baker discussed a reworked contract, but could not agree to terms. The Dolphins are thought to be open to a return if Baker doesn’t find a better offer from another team.

Baker joined the Dolphins as a 2018 third-round pick and he’s started 82 of the 94 games he’s played for the team. He had 78 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions for the Dolphins last season.