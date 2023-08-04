Dolphins sign CB Mark Gilbert

The Dolphins have added another piece to compete in their secondary.

Miami has signed cornerback Mark Gilbert, the team announced on Friday.

Gilbert entered the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad but the Lions signed him to their active roster in October. He appeared in eight games for Detroit that season, recording a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

When Gilbert didn’t make the Lions’ 53-man roster in 2022, he went back to the Steelers practice squad.

He also spent some time with the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers in the spring.

As a corresponding move, the Dolphins waived fullback John Lovett with an injury designation.