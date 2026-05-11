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Dolphins sign FB DJ Herman

  
Published May 11, 2026 04:11 PM

The Dolphins added a player to the roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed DJ Herman, who is listed as a fullback after playing linebacker at San Diego State. Herman took part in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Herman went undrafted earlier this year and appeared in 49 games while in college. He had 56 tackles and a tackle for loss while also seeing a lot of playing time on special teams.

The Dolphins do not have any other players listed at fullback on their current roster and special teams will likely a big part of Herman’s bid to make the cut in Miami.