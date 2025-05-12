 Skip navigation
Dolphins sign free agent CB Kendall Sheffield

  
Published May 12, 2025 04:14 PM

The Dolphins signed free agent cornerback Kendall Sheffield, the team announced Monday.

Sheffield, 28, played six games for the Jets last season, seeing action on 92 defensive snaps and 48 on special teams. He made nine tackles.

Sheffield has appeared in 49 career games with 20 starts with Atlanta (2019-21), San Francisco (2023), Tennessee (2023) and the Jets (2024). He has totaled 108 tackles, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his career, along with six special teams tackles.

Sheffield also spent time on the practice squad with Dallas in 2022.

He entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Falcons in 2019.