Dolphins sign LB Caleb Johnson to the active roster

  
Published November 26, 2025 12:55 PM

The Dolphins signed linebacker Caleb Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Johnson has not appeared in a regular-season game this season.

He has played 65 career games in four seasons with Chicago (2021) and Jacksonville (2022-24). Johnson has totaled one tackle, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in addition to 37 special teams tackles.

He also appeared in two postseason games with Jacksonville in 2022.

Johnson entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Chicago in 2021.

The Dolphins signed linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo to the practice squad.

Ciarlo appeared in one game with the Bills this season.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Jets in 2024 and spent the season on the injured reserve list.