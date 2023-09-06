Dolphins sign LS Blake Ferguson to contract extension

The Dolphins signed long snapper Blake Ferguson to a contract extension through the 2026 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed.

He was entering the final year of his contract, scheduled to make $1 million in base salary.

The Dolphins made Ferguson a sixth-round pick in 2020. He has appeared in 50 career games, totaling seven special teams tackles and one fumble recovery.

He played collegiately at LSU, where he became the first long snapper in program history to be named a permanent team captain.