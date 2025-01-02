Dolphins sign OT Braeden Daniels off Cowboys’ practice squad, place Kendall Lamm on IR

The Dolphins signed offensive tackle Braeden Daniels to the active roster from the Cowboys’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

They placed Kendall Lamm on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Daniels signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad on Dec. 12. He also has spent time on the practice squad of the Texans, Chargers and Eagles this season. He has never played a regular-season game.

Washington drafted him in the fourth-round in 2023, and he spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

Lamm had been starting at right tackle for the Dolphins, filling in for Austin Jackson, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Lamm has an undisclosed injury.

He missed the Week 15 game against the Texans with a back injury but has played the past two games and was not on the injury report last week.

Lamm finishes his season with 15 appearances and seven starts.

Jackson Carman is expected to step in at right tackle Sunday against the Jets.