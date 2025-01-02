 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins sign OT Braeden Daniels off Cowboys’ practice squad, place Kendall Lamm on IR

  
Published January 1, 2025 07:07 PM

The Dolphins signed offensive tackle Braeden Daniels to the active roster from the Cowboys’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

They placed Kendall Lamm on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Daniels signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad on Dec. 12. He also has spent time on the practice squad of the Texans, Chargers and Eagles this season. He has never played a regular-season game.

Washington drafted him in the fourth-round in 2023, and he spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

Lamm had been starting at right tackle for the Dolphins, filling in for Austin Jackson, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Lamm has an undisclosed injury.

He missed the Week 15 game against the Texans with a back injury but has played the past two games and was not on the injury report last week.

Lamm finishes his season with 15 appearances and seven starts.

Jackson Carman is expected to step in at right tackle Sunday against the Jets.