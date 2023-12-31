Dolphins take 7-0 lead on first drive

The Dolphins don’t have running back Raheem Mostert or receiver Jaylen Waddle against the league’s top scoring defense. No problem.

They already have seven points on a defense that is allowing an NFL-low 16.3 points per game.

The Dolphins took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in eight plays, taking a 7-0 lead.

Cedrick Wilson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa, who went 4-of-5 for 61 yards.

De’Von Achane caught a pass for 23 yards and ran for 14 on three carries in place of Mostert.