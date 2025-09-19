 Skip navigation
Dolphins take early 7-0 lead on Bills

  
Published September 18, 2025 08:32 PM

The Dolphins didn’t have much go right in their first two games. The beginning to Thursday Night Football was much better.

Dee Eskridge returned the opening kickoff 54 yards to the Buffalo 47 before Dorian Strong pushed him out of bounds. It got the Dolphins off and running.

Miami needed 10 plays and 6:29 to reach the end zone, overcoming an ineligible man downfield penalty on offensive lineman Kion Smith that wiped out a 10-yard gain to the Buffalo 8.

Rookie Ollie Gordon scored on a 2-yard run on third down.

Tua Tagovailoa went 4-of-4 for 29 yards, with De’Von Achane catching a pass for 15 yards and running for 12 yards on two carries.