Dolphins take their first lead on Raheem Mostert’s touchdown catch
Published January 1, 2023 10:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down a crucial matchup between AFC East rivals Miami and New England, and wonder whether the Patriots will be able to bounce back vs. Teddy Bridgewater and the struggling Dolphins.
The Dolphins took their first lead over the Patriots on a 2-yard flip from Teddy Bridgewater to Raheem Mostert.
It has given the Dolphins a 14-7 lead with 9:17 remaining in the third quarter.
Miami got good field position on a 38-yard punt by Michael Palardy that Cedrick Wilson returned 10 yards to the New England 41. Five plays later, the Dolphins were in the end zone.
Bridgewater is 12-of-17 for 161 yards with a touchdown.
The Patriots had 81 yards on their touchdown drive in the first quarter. They have 139 yards now.
Mac Jones is 10-of-19 for 107 yards and a touchdown.