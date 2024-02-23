Dolphins to cut Xavien Howard

The Dolphins are moving on from veteran cornerback Xavien Howard.

Howard will be cut at the start of the league year, according to multiple reports.

That’s no surprise. Howard will be 31 in July and is coming off a season-ending foot injury, and cutting him shaves $23 million off the Dolphins’ salary cap.

Howard was a 2016 second-round draft pick of the Dolphins who has been a first-team All-Pro once and a Pro Bowler four times. He’ll generate interest in free agency, but it appears that he’ll play 2024 in a city other than his longtime home of Miami.