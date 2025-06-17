Dolphins to open 10 training camp practices to public

The Dolphins announced their schedule for this summer’s training camp on Tuesday.

The team will hold 10 practices that are open to the public at their facility in South Florida. The first of those practices will be on Saturday, July 26 as part of the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend.”

Other open practices will be held on July 28-30, August 1, August 3, August 6, and August 19-21. The practice on August 21 will be a joint practice with the Jaguars ahead of the preseason game between the teams.

In addition to those practices, the Dolphins also announced that their August 2 practice will be open to season ticket holders.