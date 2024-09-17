Dolphins to put Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday that the team was still considering whether they will place quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, but it appears that they have reached their decision.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, the Dolphins will place Tagovailoa on the list as he continues to recover from the concussion he suffered against the Bills last Thursday night. That move would rule Tagovailoa out for at least the next four games and it opens up a spot on the 53-man roster for quarterback Brett Huntley.

The Dolphins are in Seattle this week, home against the Titans in Week Four, in New England in Week Five, and they travel to Indianapolis after a bye in Week Six. Skylar Thompson is slated to take over as the starter in Tagovailoa’s absence.

Neither McDaniel nor anyone else from the Dolphins has talked about a timeline for Tagovailoa to return to action, although there was a report that he plans to continue playing. Tagovailoa, who suffered multiple concussions in 2022, has met with specialists and there will likely be more clarity about his next steps over the course of his time on injured reserve.