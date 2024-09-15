 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Tua Tagovailoa has “no plans” to retire

  
Published September 15, 2024 09:44 AM

In the aftermath of his latest concussion — officially his third in the NFL but most likely his fourth, at least — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa eventually will have a decision to make.

Should he keep playing?

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tua currently has “no plans” to retire.

That’s fine, but it’s also premature. He has yet to meet with specialists. There’s a chance he won’t be cleared to play again, at all. That would make his plans moot.

Or he could be cleared but, based on the things he’s told when meeting with neurologists and other experts and after talking to his family, he could change his plans.

Also, Tua is barely 60 hours removed from his latest brain injury. The very brain that has made the preliminary decision to not retire is necessarily impaired, unless all concussion symptoms have disappeared in fewer than three days.

So while it’s newsworthy for the NFL’s in-house news service to report that Tua has “no plans” to retire, it’s critical to remember that many factors could change those plans.

Especially since those plans are being formed by a brain that has very recently absorbed its latest concussion.