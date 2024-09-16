Mike McDaniel: “Not enough information” to decide on IR for Tua Tagovailoa yet

A decision about whether the Dolphins will put quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve has not been made yet.

That was the word from head coach Mike McDaniel at a Monday press conference that opened up with an update on Tagovailoa’s condition. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion last Thursday night and McDaniel said Tagovailoa was “smiling with teammates” at the facility on Monday.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa is “doing well today” and that the team expects to have a better idea of what they’ll do regarding a roster move in the coming days.

“Not enough information quite yet,” McDaniel said. “That’s gonna be driven by medical experts and when we get the appropriate information and discuss with Tua then [General Manager Chris Grier] and I can discuss that.”

McDaniel declined to comment on a report about Tagovailoa’s desire to keep playing and said it was up to the player to share his thoughts on that because he’s “worried about the human being” at the moment.