 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
IndyCar points, results after Nashville
San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One
Phillies place OF Marsh on 10-day injured list with left knee contusion
WoO 2023 Kyle Larson wins Ironman 55 - Trent Gower.jpg
Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws Ironman 55 for the second time
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_michelonpilothlv2_230806.jpg
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge at Road America
nbc_pk_browns3things_230806.jpg
What version of Watson will show up for Browns?
nbc_nas_bellcrash_230806.jpg
Bell spins from lead while racing Bowman

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
IndyCar points, results after Nashville
San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One
Phillies place OF Marsh on 10-day injured list with left knee contusion
WoO 2023 Kyle Larson wins Ironman 55 - Trent Gower.jpg
Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws Ironman 55 for the second time
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_michelonpilothlv2_230806.jpg
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge at Road America
nbc_pk_browns3things_230806.jpg
What version of Watson will show up for Browns?
nbc_nas_bellcrash_230806.jpg
Bell spins from lead while racing Bowman

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins to sign DB Parry Nickerson

  
Published August 6, 2023 06:28 PM

The Dolphins are adding some help to a secondary that is currently missing cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins are set to sign defensive back Parry Nickerson.

The Dolphins are Nickerson’s sixth team since entering the league as a Jets sixth-round pick in 2018. He was traded to the Seahawks before his second season and then signed with the Jaguars after being released. He moved on to the Packers in 2020 and then the Vikings for the last two seasons, although he never played in any regular season games for Minnesota last season.

Nickerson has 21 tackles and one pass defensed in 21 career games.